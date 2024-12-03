Shelton leads Eastern Illinois against Butler after 26-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5) at Butler Bulldogs (6-1) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5) at Butler Bulldogs (6-1)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Butler after Nakyel Shelton scored 26 points in Eastern Illinois’ 72-59 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 at home. Butler has a 5-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers are 0-5 in road games. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Butler’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bulldogs.

Shelton is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.