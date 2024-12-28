Shearer leads Portland against Santa Clara after 22-point game

Portland Pilots (13-0, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-5, 1-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Portland Pilots (13-0, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-5, 1-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Santa Clara after Emme Shearer scored 22 points in Portland’s 84-71 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Broncos have gone 4-2 in home games. Santa Clara is second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

The Pilots have gone 2-0 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 13-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Santa Clara scores 64.6 points, 5.4 more per game than the 59.2 Portland allows. Portland has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points above the 35.7% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The Broncos and Pilots match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Broncos.

Shearer is shooting 52.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Pilots: 10-0, averaging 79.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

