Shearer leads Portland against Princeton after 26-point game

Princeton Tigers (5-2) at Portland Pilots (8-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Princeton after Emme Shearer scored 26 points in Portland’s 88-72 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Pilots are 4-0 on their home court. Portland is sixth in the WCC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 2.3.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 away from home. Princeton is sixth in the Ivy League giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Portland’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shearer is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Pilots.

Ashley Chea is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

