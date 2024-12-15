Sheals and Austin Peay host Cal

Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at California Golden Bears (10-1, 1-0 ACC) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin…

Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at California Golden Bears (10-1, 1-0 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Cal after Anovia Sheals scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 116-80 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Golden Bears are 6-0 on their home court. Cal is 10-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Governors are 2-3 on the road. Austin Peay averages 19.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Cal averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ugonne Onyiah is averaging 10.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Bears.

Briana Rivera averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 4.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

