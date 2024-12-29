Sharp and the No. 15 Houston Cougars visit conference foe Oklahoma State

Houston Cougars (8-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marchelus Avery and Oklahoma…

Houston Cougars (8-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marchelus Avery and Oklahoma State host Emanuel Sharp and No. 15 Houston in Big 12 action Monday.

The Cowboys are 5-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 8-3 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Houston is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Oklahoma State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Houston allows. Houston averages 78.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 74.6 Oklahoma State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery is averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cowboys.

LJ Cryer averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

