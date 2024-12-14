Shannon leads Arkansas State against UT Martin after 20-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (1-8) Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (1-8)

Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits UT Martin after Zyion Shannon scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 76-65 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Skyhawks are 1-3 on their home court. UT Martin is 0-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Wolves are 1-4 on the road. Arkansas State averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UT Martin is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 70.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 76.0 UT Martin gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

Shannon is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

