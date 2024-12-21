Shammah Scott, Isaiah Gray help Akron beat winless Jackson State 68-50

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Shammah Scott scored 12 points off of the bench, Isaiah Gray added a double-double and…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Shammah Scott scored 12 points off of the bench, Isaiah Gray added a double-double and Akron beat winless Jackson State 68-50 on Saturday night in the consolation final of the Don Haskins Basketball Invitational.

Scott added six rebounds for the Zips (7-4). Gray finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sharron Young also scored 11.

The Tigers (0-12) were led by Keiveon Hunt with 11 points, four assists and three steals. Romelle Mansel added nine points and six rebounds. Delyle Williams had eight points and four steals.

Akron took the lead with 2:00 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 30-29 at halftime, with James Okonkwo racking up eight points. Akron pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 26 points.

