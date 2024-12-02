SFA visits Texas Tech after Shavers’ 32-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays SFA after Jasmine Shavers scored 32 points in Texas Tech’s 72-69 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Red Raiders have gone 6-0 at home. Texas Tech averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Ladyjacks have gone 2-0 away from home. SFA is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

Texas Tech averages 68.6 points, 12.6 more per game than the 56.0 SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shavers is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Red Raiders.

Avery VanSickle is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Ladyjacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.