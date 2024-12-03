SFA visits Texas Tech after Shavers’ 32-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts SFA after Jasmine Shavers scored 32 points in Texas Tech’s 72-69 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Red Raiders have gone 6-0 at home. Texas Tech averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Ladyjacks have gone 2-0 away from home. SFA is 13th in college basketball averaging 10.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.6% from deep. Avery VanSickle leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 52.6% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.1 per game SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shavers is shooting 41.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Red Raiders.

VanSickle is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.