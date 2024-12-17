Seton Hall visits Dixon and Villanova

Seton Hall Pirates (5-6) at Villanova Wildcats (7-4) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5;…

Seton Hall Pirates (5-6) at Villanova Wildcats (7-4)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Seton Hall after Eric Dixon scored 27 points in Villanova’s 86-72 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Wildcats are 6-1 on their home court. Villanova averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 away from home. Seton Hall has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Villanova makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Seton Hall averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Villanova allows.

The Wildcats and Pirates square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is averaging 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Isaiah Coleman is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.