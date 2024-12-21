Seton Hall takes on Providence following Masonius’ 29-point game

Providence Friars (7-6) at Seton Hall Pirates (8-3) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall…

Providence Friars (7-6) at Seton Hall Pirates (8-3)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Providence after Faith Misonius scored 29 points in Seton Hall’s 91-64 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Pirates have gone 7-1 in home games. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 58.8 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Friars are 2-2 on the road. Providence is fourth in the Big East allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Seton Hall averages 67.8 points, 9.2 more per game than the 58.6 Providence gives up. Providence averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Seton Hall gives up.

The Pirates and Friars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Eads is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 10.8 points.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

