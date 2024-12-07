Seton Hall Pirates to host Oklahoma State Cowboys Sunday

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on Seton Hall for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Pirates have gone 3-2 in home games. Seton Hall has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys are 1-0 in road games. Oklahoma State is 5-2 against opponents over .500.

Seton Hall averages 58.3 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than the 75.7 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State scores 24.3 more points per game (80.9) than Seton Hall gives up to opponents (56.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Pirates.

Marchelus Avery is averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cowboys.

