Seton Hall Pirates take on the No. 4 LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (12-0) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (8-2)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 LSU and Seton Hall meet at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Pirates have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 12-0 in non-conference play. LSU is second in the SEC with 16.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 4.9.

Seton Hall averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game LSU allows. LSU scores 38.1 more points per game (93.7) than Seton Hall allows to opponents (55.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Pirates.

Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

