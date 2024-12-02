Seton Hall hosts San Francisco following Masonius’ 25-point performance

San Francisco Dons (2-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton…

San Francisco Dons (2-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces San Francisco after Faith Misonius scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 84-51 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Pirates are 3-1 on their home court. Seton Hall has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dons are 0-2 on the road. San Francisco is the leader in the WCC allowing just 55.4 points per game while holding opponents to 33.2% shooting.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masonius is shooting 54.8% and averaging 20.5 points for the Pirates.

Freja Werth is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Dons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

