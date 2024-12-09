Seton Hall hosts Pryor and Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-2) South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces Seton Hall after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 79-57 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Pirates have gone 5-1 at home. Seton Hall ranks ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 27.6 rebounds. Faith Misonius leads the Pirates with 4.6 boards.

The Pioneers are 1-3 on the road. Sacred Heart is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Seton Hall is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 58.7 points per game, 0.1 more than the 58.6 Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masonius is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pirates.

Amelia Wood is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.