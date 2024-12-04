Seton Hall hosts NJIT after Coleman’s 20-point outing

NJIT Highlanders (1-8) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-4) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -16.5;…

NJIT Highlanders (1-8) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -16.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays NJIT after Isaiah Coleman scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 63-51 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Pirates have gone 2-2 at home. Seton Hall has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 0-6 on the road. NJIT is 0-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Seton Hall is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 45.8% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Pirates.

Tariq Francis is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Highlanders.

