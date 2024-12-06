Seton Hall hosts Howell and Howard

Howard Bison (5-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) South Orange, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces…

Howard Bison (5-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Seton Hall after Destiny Howell scored 21 points in Howard’s 69-63 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Pirates are 4-1 on their home court. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Faith Misonius averaging 14.0.

The Bison are 3-1 on the road. Howard ranks second in the MEAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 5.6.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Howard allows. Howard’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Masonius is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Pirates.

Howell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

