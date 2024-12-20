Seppala and Siena host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-9, 0-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-9, 0-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Canisius after Teresa Seppala scored 20 points in Siena’s 65-57 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints are 3-2 on their home court. Siena is fifth in the MAAC scoring 60.7 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Siena’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Canisius allows. Canisius’ 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Saints.

Jaela Johnson is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.