Semona’s 24 help Stonehill defeat Lesley 97-53

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Louie Semona had 24 points in Stonehill’s 97-53 win against Lesley on Wednesday night.

Semona added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (6-5). Todd Brogna added 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Hermann Koffi finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Lynx were led in scoring by Malachi Howard, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Nate Maldonado added 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

