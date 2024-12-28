Semona leads Stonehill against Lafayette after 22-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-7) at Lafayette Leopards (5-7) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Lafayette after Louie…

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-7) at Lafayette Leopards (5-7)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Lafayette after Louie Semona scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 90-83 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Leopards have gone 4-1 at home. Lafayette ranks fourth in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-6 on the road. Stonehill is second in the NEC with 15.7 assists per game led by Amir Nesbitt averaging 3.3.

Lafayette averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging 7.8 points for the Leopards.

Josh Morgan is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

