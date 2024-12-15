Semona leads Stonehill against Boston College after 24-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-5) at Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -16.5;…

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-5) at Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -16.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Boston College after Louie Semona scored 24 points in Stonehill’s 97-53 victory over the Lesley Lynx.

The Eagles are 3-2 in home games. Boston College is eighth in the ACC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Donald Hand Jr. averaging 6.5.

The Skyhawks are 0-4 on the road. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Boston College is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 70.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.0 Boston College allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is shooting 35.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles.

Josh Morgan is averaging 14.8 points for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.