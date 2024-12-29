Semona and Stonehill host Lafayette

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-7) at Lafayette Leopards (5-7) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -3.5; over/under is…

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-7) at Lafayette Leopards (5-7)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Lafayette after Louie Semona scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 90-83 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Leopards are 4-1 in home games. Lafayette averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Skyhawks are 0-6 in road games. Stonehill is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Lafayette averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Lafayette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging 7.8 points for the Leopards.

Todd Brogna is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

