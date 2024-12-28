Sellers, Washington Huskies to visit Williams, Northwestern Wildcats

Washington Huskies (9-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-5, 0-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (9-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sayvia Sellers and Washington visit Taylor Williams and Northwestern in Big Ten action.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in home games. Northwestern is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Huskies have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is ninth in the Big Ten allowing 57.5 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

Northwestern makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Washington has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Sullivan is shooting 52.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Wildcats.

Sellers is averaging 15.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.