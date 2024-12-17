Sellers leads Washington against North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (6-4) at Washington Huskies (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

North Dakota State Bison (6-4) at Washington Huskies (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts North Dakota State after Sayvia Sellers scored 30 points in Washington’s 67-57 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Huskies have gone 6-2 in home games. Washington scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Bison are 2-2 in road games.

Washington scores 72.3 points, 8.3 more per game than the 64.0 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Huskies.

Avery Koenen is shooting 46.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.