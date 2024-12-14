Selden and Gardner-Webb host Queens

Queens Royals (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-6) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’…

Queens Royals (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-6)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts Queens after Anthony Selden scored 25 points in Gardner-Webb’s 78-77 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-1 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Royals have gone 1-4 away from home. Queens ranks eighth in the ASUN scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Malcolm Wilson averaging 5.0.

Gardner-Webb makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Queens has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Queens’ 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Chris Ashby averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.