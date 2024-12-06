Seattle U visits UTEP after Christofilis’ 22-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (3-5) at UTEP Miners (5-2) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-5) at UTEP Miners (5-2)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits UTEP after John Christofilis scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 91-74 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Miners have gone 2-0 at home. UTEP averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Redhawks are 1-3 in road games. Seattle U is second in the WAC giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

UTEP is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Miners.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 13.9 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

