Seattle U visits Perry and Air Force

Seattle U Redhawks (2-6) at Air Force Falcons (8-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Seattle U after Milahnie Perry scored 22 points in Air Force’s 76-58 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Falcons are 5-0 on their home court. Air Force averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Redhawks are 0-4 on the road. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Sheridan Liggett averaging 3.3.

Air Force is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keelie O’Hollaren averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Redhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

