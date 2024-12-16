Seattle U visits McHenry and Western Kentucky

Seattle U Redhawks (4-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky…

Seattle U Redhawks (4-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Seattle U after Don McHenry scored 29 points in Western Kentucky’s 81-76 overtime win over the Murray State Racers.

The Hilltoppers are 6-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Redhawks are 1-4 in road games. Seattle U ranks second in the WAC shooting 39.0% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.