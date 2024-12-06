Seattle U visits Air Force following Perry’s 22-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (2-6) at Air Force Falcons (8-1) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-6) at Air Force Falcons (8-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Seattle U after Milahnie Perry scored 22 points in Air Force’s 76-58 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Falcons have gone 5-0 in home games.

The Redhawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Seattle U allows 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.5 points per game.

Air Force’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Falcons.

Taisiya Kozlova is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.