Seattle U takes on Cal Poly on 5-game losing streak

Seattle U Redhawks (2-9) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6, 1-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U comes into the matchup with Cal Poly as losers of five in a row.

The Mustangs have gone 2-2 in home games. Cal Poly allows 63.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-5 in road games. Seattle U gives up 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.9 points per game.

Cal Poly’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Cal Poly allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is scoring 13.1 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mustangs.

Taisiya Kozlova is shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 7.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

