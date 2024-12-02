Seattle U Redhawks to visit Arizona Wildcats Monday

Seattle U Redhawks (2-5) at Arizona Wildcats (6-3) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Seattle U…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-5) at Arizona Wildcats (6-3)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Seattle U in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Arizona scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-3 on the road. Seattle U is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Arizona scores 71.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 71.4 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breya Cunningham is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Taisiya Kozlova is shooting 31.7% and averaging 10.8 points for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

