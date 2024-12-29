Seattle U plays CSU Bakersfield, aims to end road slide

Seattle U Redhawks (2-10) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-11, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-10) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-11, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Redhawks face CSU Bakersfield.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-5 at home. CSU Bakersfield allows 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 26.2 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-6 on the road. Seattle U is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

CSU Bakersfield averages 48.3 points per game, 23.6 fewer points than the 71.9 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Caldwell is averaging 4.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Roadrunners.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 47.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.