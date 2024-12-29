Seattle U hosts Nicholls State following Moncrieffe’s 23-point performance

Nicholls State Colonels (7-5, 2-0 Southland) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-8) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U…

Nicholls State Colonels (7-5, 2-0 Southland) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-8)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Nicholls State after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 23 points in Seattle U’s 79-70 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Redhawks are 3-2 on their home court. Seattle U is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 2-3 on the road. Nicholls State is second in the Southland with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Mekhi Collins averaging 6.3.

Seattle U scores 75.6 points, 6.3 more per game than the 69.3 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Seattle U gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Christofilis is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 12.1 points.

Byron Ireland is averaging 13.5 points for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

