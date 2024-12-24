Seattle U beats Washington 79-70, snaps 19-game losing streak to Huskies that spanned 48 years

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe set career highs with 23 points and 16 rebounds, John Christofilis had two four-point plays…

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe set career highs with 23 points and 16 rebounds, John Christofilis had two four-point plays and scored 21 and Seattle University beat Washington 79-70 on Monday night, ending a 19-game losing streak to the Huskies that spanned 48 years.

Moncrieffe sank 7 of 11 shots and 9 of 10 free throws for the Redhawks (5-8), who last beat the Huskies 82-76 in 1976. Seattle U nearly ended the skid last season before losing 100-99 in overtime. Moncrieffe notched his sixth double-double of the season. Houran Dan and Paris Dawson both scored 10.

Christofilis had a four-point play and scored six as Seattle U jumped out to a 16-3 lead with 12:24 to go in the first half. The Huskies (8-4) went scoreless over the final 2:04 and trailed 38-23 at halftime.

Moncrieffe scored seven in a 12-5 run in the first 4:30 of the second half and Seattle U pushed its lead to 22. Tyler Harris scored the first 10 points of the half for Washington and Zoom Diallo scored seven in a row later to get the Huskies within 54-45 with 9:27 left to play. Christofilis answered with another four-point play and the Redhawks maintained a double-digit lead until the final 21 seconds.

Harris scored 20 to lead Washington. Great Osobor totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season. Diallo scored 13 off the bench before fouling out.

Seattle U made 29 of 32 free throws (90.6%) while Washington was 16 for 23 (69.6%).

The Huskies lead the series 35-5 — losing twice in 22 home games.

Washington will host NJIT on Sunday. Seattle U will host Nicholls on Monday.

