Sears leads No. 6 Alabama against North Dakota after 27-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-8)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama plays North Dakota after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Alabama’s 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-1 at home. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit League with 10.4 assists per game led by Treysen Eaglestaff averaging 2.2.

The Crimson Tide have gone 1-1 away from home. Alabama averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

North Dakota averages 71.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.8 Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff is averaging 18.6 points for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Sears is averaging 17.5 points and four assists for the Crimson Tide.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

