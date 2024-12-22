Sears leads No. 6 Alabama against Kent State after 23-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson…

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -20.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama hosts Kent State after Mark Sears scored 23 points in Alabama’s 97-90 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Crimson Tide are 4-0 on their home court. Alabama ranks fourth in the SEC with 17.0 assists per game led by Sears averaging 4.1.

The Golden Flashes are 2-1 on the road. Kent State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alabama averages 89.4 points, 29.2 more per game than the 60.2 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 69.7 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 78.9 Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is shooting 40.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Crimson Tide.

VonCameron Davis is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

