Sears and No. 6 Alabama host North Dakota

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-8)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -25.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama visits North Dakota after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Alabama’s 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-1 in home games. North Dakota is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crimson Tide are 1-1 on the road. Alabama is sixth in college basketball with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.3.

North Dakota is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Alabama allows to opponents. Alabama averages 11.3 more points per game (88.6) than North Dakota allows (77.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 11.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

