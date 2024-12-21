Sears and No. 6 Alabama host Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6…

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama faces Kent State after Mark Sears scored 23 points in Alabama’s 97-90 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-0 at home. Alabama scores 89.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 2-1 on the road. Kent State leads the MAC allowing just 60.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Alabama averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

VonCameron Davis is averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Flashes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

