Sean Durugordon scores 24 to help Old Dominion hold off William & Mary 88-83

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Sean Durugordon scored 24 to guide Old Dominion to an 88-83 victory over William & Mary on Monday night.

Durugordon also grabbed eight rebounds for the Monarchs (3-6). R.J. Blakney added 13 points and six boards. Jaden Johnson scored 12.

The Tribe (3-6) were led by Noah Collier with 18 points and four assists. Kyle Pulliam added 15 points and Gabe Dorsey scored 12.

Durugordon scored 11 points in the first half for Old Dominion, which led 38-36 at the break.

