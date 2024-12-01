SE Louisiana Lions take on the Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte 49ers (3-4) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (4-2) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and SE…

Charlotte 49ers (3-4) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (4-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and SE Louisiana meet at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Lions are 4-2 in non-conference play. SE Louisiana is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The 49ers are 3-4 in non-conference play. Charlotte is ninth in the AAC scoring 62.1 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

SE Louisiana’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lions.

Hayleigh Breland is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

