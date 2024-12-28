Schwieger and Valparaiso host Bradley

Valparaiso Beacons (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-2, 1-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Valparaiso Beacons (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-2, 1-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays Bradley after Cooper Schwieger scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 107-57 victory over the Calumet Crimson Wave.

The Braves are 6-0 on their home court. Bradley has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beacons are 0-1 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is fourth in the MVC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Schwieger averaging 7.6.

Bradley makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Valparaiso has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Beacons face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Braves.

Tyler Schmidt averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

