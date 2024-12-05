Schwieger and the Valparaiso Beacons host conference foe Drake

Drake Bulldogs (7-0) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-3) Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is…

Drake Bulldogs (7-0) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-3)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Valparaiso and Drake face off on Thursday.

The Beacons have gone 4-1 in home games. Valparaiso ranks fifth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Drake has a 6-0 record against opponents above .500.

Valparaiso scores 79.4 points, 22.0 more per game than the 57.4 Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Beacons.

Bennett Stirtz is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

