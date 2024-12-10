Schwertner and Boston University take on the Albany Great Danes in non-conference play

Albany Great Danes (7-1) at Boston University Terriers (5-3) Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Allison Schwertner and Boston…

Albany Great Danes (7-1) at Boston University Terriers (5-3)

Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Allison Schwertner and Boston University host Kayla Cooper and Albany in non-conference play.

The Terriers are 4-1 in home games. Boston University has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Great Danes are 3-1 in road games. Albany ranks second in the America East with 13.9 assists per game led by Cooper averaging 2.1.

Boston University is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.4% Albany allows to opponents. Albany averages 8.4 more points per game (68.5) than Boston University gives up (60.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Giannaros is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Terriers.

Cooper is shooting 62.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Great Danes.

