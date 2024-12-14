Schweizer and Idaho host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (1-9) at Idaho Vandals (6-2) Moscow; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Utah State after…

Utah State Aggies (1-9) at Idaho Vandals (6-2)

Moscow; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Utah State after Rosie Schweizer scored 21 points in Idaho’s 76-54 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Vandals have gone 3-0 in home games. Idaho is the top team in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 55.8 points while holding opponents to 33.3% shooting.

The Aggies are 0-5 on the road. Utah State has a 0-7 record against opponents over .500.

Idaho’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Utah State allows. Utah State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schweizer is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Vandals.

Mia Tarver is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10 points and 2.4 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.