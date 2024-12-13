Schreiber and Green Bay host Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (7-2, 1-0 Big East) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-4, 2-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (7-2, 1-0 Big East) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-4, 2-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Creighton after Maddy Schreiber scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 86-53 win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix have gone 2-1 at home. Green Bay is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Bluejays are 3-2 in road games. Creighton ranks ninth in the Big East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mallory Brake averaging 1.7.

Green Bay averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Green Bay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schreiber is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix.

Lauren Jensen is averaging 20.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bluejays.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.