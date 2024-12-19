Schmidt and Cal Baptist host Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-11) Riverside, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-11)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Texas Southern after Grace Schmidt scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-54 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Lancers are 0-5 on their home court. Cal Baptist is ninth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 0-6 in road games. Texas Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 16.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 3.9.

Cal Baptist’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 66.6 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 77.2 Cal Baptist gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schmidt is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Lancers.

Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

