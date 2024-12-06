Savage leads Merrimack against Canisius after 23-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (2-6) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-8) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5;…

Merrimack Warriors (2-6) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-8)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Canisius after Devon Savage scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 72-68 win against the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Griffins are 0-2 in home games. Canisius averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Warriors have gone 1-4 away from home. Merrimack gives up 69.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.1 points per game.

Canisius’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (50.6%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tana Kopa is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 12 points.

Adam Clark is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Warriors.

