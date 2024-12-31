Saunders leads Virginia against NC State after 21-point game

NC State Wolfpack (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

NC State Wolfpack (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays NC State after Elijah Saunders scored 21 points in Virginia’s 63-58 win over the American Eagles.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-1 in home games. Virginia averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wolfpack are 1-0 in ACC play. NC State averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Virginia averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 14.4 more points per game (74.7) than Virginia gives up (60.3).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.1 points for the Cavaliers.

Michael O’Connell is averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

