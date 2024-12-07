Santos scores 24, Dayton defeats Lehigh 86-62

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Santos had 24 points in Dayton’s 86-62 victory against Lehigh on Saturday. Santos shot 8…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Santos had 24 points in Dayton’s 86-62 victory against Lehigh on Saturday.

Santos shot 8 for 11 (6 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Flyers (8-2). Malachi Smith added 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had nine assists. Enoch Cheeks shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Joshua Ingram added nine points for Lehigh. Nasir Whitlock finished with nine points.

Dayton took the lead with 18:32 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-25 at halftime, with Smith racking up 10 points. Santos scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Dayton went on to secure a victory, outscoring Lehigh by eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

