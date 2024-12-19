Santa Clara takes home win streak into matchup with Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-4) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-4)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Broncos play Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Broncos have gone 4-1 at home. Santa Clara averages 64.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Gaels are 1-3 in road games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Santa Clara’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 34.8% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The Broncos and Gaels match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos.

Emily Foy averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

